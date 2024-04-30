Man dies in police chase while holding family hostage, Harris Co. Sheriff says

On Tuesday morning a man was shot after allegedly holding his ex-wife and 3-year-old at gunpoint, then leading police on a chase through east Harris County.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X with updates about the chase.

@HCSOTexas units and several partner agencies are involved in a vehicle pursuit in East Harris County, currently e/b on 146 @ 99. A male is allegedly holding his ex-wife and toddler (3 yrs) at gunpoint. It appears the male is driving towards Brazoria County. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/pLQ9Yi8Kcp — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 30, 2024

The suspect was confirmed dead on the scene after being shot by police. The woman and toddler who were in the car were not injured and law enforcement reported no injuries, according to Gonzalez post.

Update 2: suspect has been confirmed deceased on-scene. I’m enroute to the scene. https://t.co/mkuKytWBNf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 30, 2024

