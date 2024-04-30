Harris County

Man dies in police chase while holding family hostage, Harris Co. Sheriff says

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

On Tuesday morning a man was shot after allegedly holding his ex-wife and 3-year-old at gunpoint, then leading police on a chase through east Harris County.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X with updates about the chase.

The suspect was confirmed dead on the scene after being shot by police. The woman and toddler who were in the car were not injured and law enforcement reported no injuries, according to Gonzalez post.

Harris CountyHarris County Sheriff's Office
