When are the 2021 WNBA Finals? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Though the injury-riddled Mystics didn't qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2016, the WNBA playoffs promise to be can't-miss television.

The Seattle Storm will be looking to win their third title in four years, but will have some top-notch competition to get past first. In the East, the Connecticut Sun won their final 14 games of the regular season and look as scary as ever after knocking on the door the past few seasons.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 WNBA Finals.

When are the 2021 WNBA Finals?

The 2021 WNBA Finals begin on Oct. 10. The last possible Finals game will be played on Oct. 19.

How to watch the WNBA Finals?

All 19 WNBA playoff games will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2, including the WNBA Finals. You can stream every game at ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

2021 WNBA Playoffs Schedule:

First Round (Single Elimination):

No. 7 Dallas Wings at No. 6 Chicago Sky, Sep. 23, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 8 New York Liberty at No. 5 Phoenix Mercury, Sept. 23, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Second Round (Single Elimination):

No. 3 Minnesota Lynx vs. lowest remaining seed, Sept. 26 (TBD)

No. 4 Seattle Storm vs. highest remaining seed, Sept. 26 (TBD)

Semifinals (Best of 5)

No. 1 Connecticut Sun vs. lowest remaining seed

-Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

-Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

-Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 3, TBD (TBD)

-Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 6, TBD (ESPN)*

-Game 5: Friday, Oct. 8, TBD (ESPN2)*

No. 2 Las Vegas Aces vs. highest remaining seed

-Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

-Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 30, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

-Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 3, TBD (TBD)

-Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 6, TBD (ESPN)*

-Game 5: Friday, Oct. 8, TBD (ESPN2)*

WNBA Finals (Best of 5)

-Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 10, 3 p.m. (ABC)

-Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

-Game 3: Friday, Oct. 15, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

-Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 17, 3 p.m. (ESPN)*

-Game 5: Tuesday, Oct. 19, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)*

* - if necessary