Mike McCarthy

‘We're Going to Win This Game,' McCarthy Vows Upon Return to The Star

Cowboys coach declares his team will beat Washington as he returns from a 10-day absence because of a positive COVID-19 test

By Schuyler Dixon

Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy didn't waste any time making his presence felt on his first day back with the team after a 10-day absence because of a positive COVID-19 test.

At the end of a long answer about the Dallas offense Thursday going into Sunday's visit to Washington, McCarthy lit up social media by saying the Cowboys would win the game.

"We're comfortable with who we are and where we are," McCarthy said. "I'm excited about what's in front of us. We're going to win this game. I'm confident in that."

As expected, Washington players were asked to respond after practice.

"The only guarantee in this world is death and taxes," defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was happy to hear such strong words from his coach.

"It doesn't put us in a bad spot," Prescott said. "I don't think he said anything different than everyone in this building's thoughts. Now we got to make sure we're accountable for our words."

McCarthy tested positive between the Dallas loss to Las Vegas on Thanksgiving and a win at New Orleans a week later. The Saints game was the first time in 15 seasons as a head coach that McCarthy missed a game.

