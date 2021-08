The Dallas Mavericks formally welcomed four signings Friday morning.

Free-agent signees and acquisitions Moses Brown, Sterling Brown, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr. were introduced.

The four players, new general manager Nico Harrison and new head coach Jason Kidd also talked about the upcoming season and how they may look a little different defensively than in recent years.