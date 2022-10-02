WATCH: Jets QB Zach Wilson Does the Griddy After Catching Touchdown

WATCH: Jets QB Zach Wilson does the griddy after catching TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Welcome back, Zach Wilson.
The New York Jets quarterback scored a touchdown in the second quarter of his return against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
But it wasn't a passing or rushing score.
On a second-and-goal from Pittsburgh's 2-yard line, the Jets broke out a trick play. Wilson handed the ball off to wide receiver Garrett Wilson who then flipped it to fellow wideout Braxton Berrios on the double-reverse. Berrios then hit a wide-open Wilson in the end zone for a touchdown.
After making his first NFL catch, the second-year QB celebrated by doing the Griddy, a dance Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson famously does when he scores.
The touchdown gave the Jets a 10-0 advantage on the road at Acrisure Stadium.
Wilson missed the first three games of the season due to a knee injury he suffered in New York's preseason opener. The Jets went 1-2 in his absence with Joe Flacco under center.