Warriors' Steph Curry Breaks Ray Allen's Career NBA 3-Point Record

Warriors superstar Steph Curry officially has cemented his status as the most prolific 3-point shooter in NBA history.

With his second 3-pointer of the Warriors' game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Curry surpassed Ray Allen's record for career 3-pointers with his 2,974th make.

Curry tied the record with his first 3-pointer of the game in the first quarter.

Curry entered Tuesday's game needing two 3-pointers to set the record after making six in the Warriors' win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Wednesday, three in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night and five in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

While Allen accumulated his 3-point total in 1,300 NBA games, Curry needed just 789 games to claim the record.

At just 33 years old, Curry will set the new standard for 3-point shooting and make the new all-time record virtually unattainable when his career is over.

Allen's record stood for nearly 11 years after he broke Reggie Miller's mark of 2,560 on Feb. 10, 2011. Never say never, but it's a good bet no one will ever break Curry's record.

While Curry would have liked to break Allen's record in front of Warriors fans at Chase Center last week or against younger brother Seth on Saturday, Steph got to do it at MSG, the Mecca of basketball, with Miller in the building calling the nationally televised game.

Breaking the record that both Miller and Allen held at one point isn't lost on Curry, who looked up to both sharpshooters growing up. When Allen was teammates with Dell on the Milwaukee Bucks in 1998-99, a young Steph was there watching and taking notes.

“He used to show up to the arena three hours early, getting shots up when there was nobody in there,” Curry recalled earlier this week. “He had a very specific routine that he stuck to. I learned a lot from that. I got to see him in Milwaukee when I was 10 years old and would do shootarounds with him and my dad. My brother (Seth) was out there. The coach (George Karl) would let us be a part of drills.

“I always got inspired by shooting the ball at a high level,” Curry added. “When you see those guys, my dad and Ray Allen, shooting it right in front of you, it’s a pretty cool sight. I tried to hold my own, too.”

Curry already holds the single-season 3-point record (402), which he could break this season, and now he holds the career record. It might be time for him to take a run at Klay Thompson's single-game record of 14 so he can hold all three.

Don't put anything past Curry, the undisputed 3-point king.