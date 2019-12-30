Mavericks

Warriors’ Chriss Fined for Shoving Mavericks’ Doncic

Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss has been fined $35,000 for shoving Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic to the floor, the NBA announced Monday.

Chriss shoved Doncic in the third quarter of Dallas' 141-121 victory at Golden State on Saturday night.

The amount of the fine was based in part on Chriss' history of physical altercations on the court, NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe said in a statement.

Doncic fell backward into the first row of fans after Chriss shoved him. Doncic jumped right to his feet and charged at Chriss until the referees separated them. Chriss was assessed a technical foul.

