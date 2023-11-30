Von Miller's pregnant girlfriend accuses him of assault in Dallas

An arrest warrant has been issued for Von Miller after his pregnant girlfriend accused him of assault Wednesday, Dallas Police confirm.

According to police, at about 11 a.m. on Nov. 29, officers were called to the 3100 block of North Harwood Street for a major disturbance.

Police said, "The preliminary investigation determined the suspect, 34-year-old Vonnie Miller, and the victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim."

Miller, police said, left the scene before officers arrived and an arrest warrant has been issued for assault on a pregnant person, a third-degree felony. No further details about the alleged assault were revealed.

The victim was not transported to a hospital, police said, but she was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Broncos and Rams, is currently playing for the Buffalo Bills. Miller grew up in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto and played college football for Texas A&M. The Bills are on a bye week and it's unclear what Miller's status will be with the team. NFL players accused of domestic violence are normally added to the commissioner’s exempt list and are not eligible to play while the accusation is investigated.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point," the Bills said in a statement.

Miller and his longtime girlfriend have two children together.

NBC Sports reports Miller was previously investigated for domestic violence in 2021 but was not charged.

Dallas Police said the investigation into the allegation is ongoing.

NBC 5's Newy Scruggs contributed to this report.