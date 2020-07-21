UIL Postpones Fall Sports for 5A & 6A Schools

On Tuesday, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced a delay for 5A & 6A sports for the 2020-2021 school year.

School districts in class 1A-4A will be allowed to start on the pre-approved schedule.

You can see the modified start dates from the UIL in the chart below, or click here.

In a press release from the UIL, leaders said "these adjustments reflect the public health situation at this time and the varying numbers of COVID-19 cases across different geographic areas of the state. This plan provides a delay for schools in highly-populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities are facing, while providing schools in other areas, primarily 1A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule.

The UIL also released a list of COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines which can be found here.

The UIL said the guidelines are in addition to guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and intended to be implemented along with TEA guidance.