Arlington Renegades release 2025 schedule of Friday night games

The UFL's Arlington Renegades will open their 2025 season at Choctaw Stadium on March 29 against the San Antonio Brahmas.

The United Football League released its regular season schedule Thursday. The spring football league kicks off its second season in March.

"We’re very excited to start our second season under the United Football League,” said Renegades head coach Bob Stoops. “We have some key players returning to our roster that will lead the way. We can’t wait to start training camp and get ready for what’s to be an exciting, competitive season."

2025 Arlington Renegades full schedule

Saturday, March 29 at 4 p.m. vs. San Antonio Brahmas on FOX

Sunday, April 6 at noon vs. Houston Roughnecks on ESPN

Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m. at Birmingham Stallions on FOX

Saturday, April 19 at noon vs. St. Louis Battlehawks on ABC

Sunday, April 27 at noon vs. D.C. Defenders on ESPN

Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. at St. Louis Battlehawks on FOX

Saturday, May 10 at 1 p.m. vs. Michigan Panthers on FOX

Sunday, May 18 at 4 p.m. at D.C. Defenders on ABC

Saturday, May 24 at noon at Memphis Showboats on ABC

Sunday, June 1 at noon at San Antonio Brahmas on ABC

The league's opening game will be on Friday, March 28, when the Houston Roughnecks host the St. Louis Battlehawks. The defending champion Birmingham Stallions begin their season at the D.C. Defenders on March 30.

See the full league and broadcast schedule here.

The UFL is a merged spring league that has four teams apiece from the USFL and XFL.

Season tickets for the 2025 Renegades season are available starting at $100 per game and can be purchased at theufl.com/tickets.