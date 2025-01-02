Arlington

Arlington Renegades release 2025 schedule of Friday night games

Renegades will open the season at Choctaw Stadium against the San Antonio Brahmas on March 29 at 3 p.m.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 25: Isaiah Winstead #14 of the Arlington Renegades runs in the end zone to convert extra points during a game between St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium on May 25, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Getty Images

The UFL's Arlington Renegades will open their 2025 season at Choctaw Stadium on March 29 against the San Antonio Brahmas.

The United Football League released its regular season schedule Thursday. The spring football league kicks off its second season in March.

"We’re very excited to start our second season under the United Football League,” said Renegades head coach Bob Stoops. “We have some key players returning to our roster that will lead the way. We can’t wait to start training camp and get ready for what’s to be an exciting, competitive season."

2025 Arlington Renegades full schedule

Saturday, March 29 at 4 p.m. vs. San Antonio Brahmas on FOX
Sunday, April 6 at noon vs. Houston Roughnecks on ESPN
Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m. at Birmingham Stallions on FOX
Saturday, April 19 at noon vs. St. Louis Battlehawks on ABC
Sunday, April 27 at noon vs. D.C. Defenders on ESPN
Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. at St. Louis Battlehawks on FOX
Saturday, May 10 at 1 p.m. vs. Michigan Panthers on FOX
Sunday, May 18 at 4 p.m. at D.C. Defenders on ABC
Saturday, May 24 at noon at Memphis Showboats on ABC
Sunday, June 1 at noon at San Antonio Brahmas on ABC

The league's opening game will be on Friday, March 28, when the Houston Roughnecks host the St. Louis Battlehawks. The defending champion Birmingham Stallions begin their season at the D.C. Defenders on March 30.

See the full league and broadcast schedule here.

The UFL is a merged spring league that has four teams apiece from the USFL and XFL.

Season tickets for the 2025 Renegades season are available starting at $100 per game and can be purchased at theufl.com/tickets.

