Two Browns players robbed at gunpoint, Cleveland police say

Police say the players were robbed by six masked suspects when leaving a nightclub

By Max Molski

Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gunpoint when leaving a nightclub Monday night, according to police.

Police redacted the players’ names from their report. The AP reported that cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey were the ones involved.

The players were leaving the nightclub around 3:30 a.m. on Monday before six masked suspects jumped out of a car, robbed the players of their jewelry and fled the scene in a truck that belonged to one of the players, according to police.

Neither player was injured, police said.

Newsome took to social media Monday night and said “It’s a cruel world we live in.”

On top of Newsome and Winfrey, Browns running back Demetric Felton’s car reportedly was stolen from a parking garage on Sunday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski briefly addressed the situation after the team opened its first mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

“I’m glad our guys are ok,” he said. “I want our guys, I want all of our community to be safe.”

