Twitter Goes Wild After Rihanna's Riveting Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Twitter goes wild after Rihanna's riveting halftime performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Super Bowl LVII is underway between Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But Rihanna's “interrupted by a football game” concert is complete.

And what a show it was.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur took to the stage for this year's halftime show and performed some of her greatest hits for an expected audience of over 100 million fans watching worldwide.

Rihanna didn't take the stage for just herself but also for Barbados, the Caribbean island where she was born and raised.

“A big part of why it is important for me to do this show, representing for immigrants, representing for my country Barbados,” Rihanna said. “Representing for Black women."

The show was not only riveting but inspiring as well.

Rihanna was even seen sporting a brand-new baby bump.

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms Following Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/M51EE1JLlH — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2023

Immediately after its conclusion, fans took to social media to give their thoughts on her performance:

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show… pic.twitter.com/46BQInjFyt — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 13, 2023

OH MY GOD RIHANNA IS PERFORMING ALL OF THE LIGHTS pic.twitter.com/QeDknYrvqf — ً (@ReavesWrld) February 13, 2023

Rihanna really making me watch football pic.twitter.com/3pY7LLPyuL — The Naija Don (@LexP__) February 12, 2023

Rihanna is goated, I don't care. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) February 13, 2023

the way Rihanna decided to fix her makeup mid-Super Bowl performance? iconic pic.twitter.com/hqB6zJYhDS — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023

me now that rihanna performed

pic.twitter.com/5PaAxHKEfS — out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s baby in the womb rn

pic.twitter.com/dz3p34LAPD — Jeffery Werkins (@JefferyWerkins) February 13, 2023

Everybody tryna see if Rihanna pregnant again pic.twitter.com/MEUgbSiN15 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 13, 2023

For those who wanted to know, Rihanna's halftime show set went as follows:

"B**** Better Have My Money" "Where Have You Been" "Only Girl (In The World)" "We Found Love" "Rude Boy" "Work" "Wild Thoughts" "Pour It Up" "All of the Lights" "Run This Town" "Umbrella" "Diamonds"

But now that that stunning performance is behind us, the Super Bowl action continues, with the Eagles leading the Chiefs 24-14 to start the second half.