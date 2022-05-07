Social Media Explodes After Rich Strike's Stunning Upset in 148th Kentucky Derby

It might’ve been cloudy in Louisville, but Rich Strike struck Churchill Downs with major thunder.

Despite having 80-1 odds to win, Rich Strike pulled off a stunning upset in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

With the win, Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon became the second-biggest longshot win in Kentucky Derby history. The first was back in 1913 when Donerail won from the No. 1 post with 91-1 odds.

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the front frame for most of the race. The initial three-way battle was between Summer is Tomorrow, Messier and Crown Pride (Japan) until Epicenter, the favorite to win the Derby, and Zandon made big pushes near the final turn.

That was until Rich Strike, who wasn’t even supposed to race until Ethereal Road was a late scratch on Friday, lapped all the horses to win the prize.

Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby!! pic.twitter.com/K5HVvxt0G7 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 7, 2022

Here’s what social media had to say after the shocking finish:

OH MY GOOOODNESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS 😲😲😲😲😲😲😲



RICH STRIKE HAS WON THE #KENTUCKYDERBY!!!!! — World Horse Racing (@WHR) May 7, 2022

The BIGGEST upset in the history of the Kentucky Derby.



Rich Strike WINS.



80-1 odds this morning. #KentuckyDerby | #KentuckyDerby148 — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) May 7, 2022

How the person who bet on rich strike sleeping tonight pic.twitter.com/BnbNn3aFol — Chris (@__chris22__) May 7, 2022

ONE OF THE BIGGEST UPSETS IN KENTUCKY DERBY HISTORY 😳



80-1 UNDERDOG RICH STRIKE WINS IT! — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2022

Twitter also got off some jokes after Rich Strike started to get into it with other horses after crossing the finish line:

Rich Strike wins the Derby and immediately starts trying to eat the other horses. pic.twitter.com/hFJ5jOy1z4 — Shannon The Dude (@ShannonTheDude) May 7, 2022

Rich Strike is the first horse I’ve ever been a fan of.



Strolls in like he owned the place despite the fact he wasn’t even supposed to be there. Torched the favorites in the home stretch. Then immediately fights other horses.



Brilliant. Absolutely love it.#KentuckyDerby — Eric Ranks (@E_Ranks) May 7, 2022

80-1?! Rich Strike just upset the world and is now trying to fight other horses.



king. — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) May 7, 2022

Rich Strike may get flagged for excessive celebration. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) May 7, 2022

Rich Strike never had a first-place finish in three races prior to Saturday. Now, the longshot horse is enshrined in the history books.