Trees Fall Near Spectators at Augusta National, Masters Suspended

The Masters was suspended for a second time on Friday after two pine trees fell at Augusta National Golf Club.

The trees came down near the 17th hole, apparently due to high winds, with video showing one falling in an area surrounded by spectators.

It is unclear at this time if any patrons were injured, according to the Associated Press.

Wild scene with two fallen trees at Augusta National during the second round of #themasters



📸: @patricksmith04 / @GettySport pic.twitter.com/HEzaTPjfHk — Adam Woodard (@AdamWoodard) April 7, 2023

Play had been suspended at 3:07 p.m. ET for 21 minutes earlier in the second round due to inclement weather. Play resumed until the trees fell at 4:22 p.m. ET.

Workers began clearing the fallen trees with chainsaws.