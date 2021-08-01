The United States women's soccer team were the better squad in its semifinals match, but it was Canada that came out on top on the scoreboard 1-0.

Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick awarded by VAR in second half

Canada’s Jessie Fleming capitalized on a penalty kick opportunity to give Canada the win over the U.S.

After a video review, it was determined Fleming was fouled in the box by Tierna Davidson and was given the chance to score the first goal of the game. Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch read it the right way, but the shot was too far away from her outstretched arms to save.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Canada defeats the US Women’s Soccer team for the first time since 2001

Carli Lloyd was inches away from tying the game, as she rang the crossbar in the 85th minute with a header. But the U.S. could not find the equalizer as Canada defeated the Americans for the first time in over 20 years. Canada's last win came in 2001.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher forced off with an injury in first half

Franch entered the game after Alyssa Naeher exited the match in the first half. Naeher appeared to land awkwardly on her right leg going up to deflect the ball off of a Canada corner kick.

After a long break where Naeher was attended to by trainers, Naeher tried to remain in the game, but was taken out shortly at the 30-minute mark.

The U.S. had 13 shot attempts to Canada's three and had four shots on goal compared to Canada's two. Three of its shots came in a five minute span, but nothing got past Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe.

How to watch USWNT play for bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

The United States will now play for bronze in the loser of the Sweden-Australia match. It very well could mean the last game wearing the red, white and blue for veterans like Megan Rapinoe and Lloyd.

The bronze medal game is set for Thursday, Aug. 6 at 4 a.m. ET. It can be streamed live here: