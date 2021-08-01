Track and Field Day 3: Fred Kerley Wins Silver in Men's 100m

Fred Kerley won the silver medal in the men’s 100m final Sunday morning. Kerley finished the race with a personal best time of 9.84 seconds.

Italy's Marcell Jacobs won gold, becoming the new fastest man alive with a personal best time of 9.80 seconds.

Canada's Andre de Grasse took the bronze, also running a personal best of 9.89.

Kerley won the first semifinal heat with a time of 9.96 seconds and de Grasse finished second to also qualify for the final with a time of 9.98 seconds.

Bromell fails to qualify for 100m final

Trayvon Bromell failed to qualify for the men's 100m final in heartbreaking fashion.

Bromell finished third to Nigeria's Enoch Adegoke by a thousandth of a second in the second semifinal heat.

Both sprinters crossed the finish line in 10.00 seconds but after photo review, Adegoke was given the automatic qualifying spot.

In the next heat, American Ronnie Baker and China's Su Bingtian ran a semifinal-best time of 9.83 seconds to knock Bromell out.

Bromell had the fastest time in the world this year (9.77) and came to Tokyo as a favorite alongside Canadian Andre de Grasse and South African Akani Simbine.

After the event, Bromell thanked everyone who supported him on his journey to the Olympic Games and made his dreams come true.

I want to say thank you to everyone who's been with me on this journey. Lord knows how much I wanted to be in that final. BUT I walk away with a smile because I know I showed many that after 4 years out, you can still fight and make dreams come true. APTTMH 🙏🏾🕊️ — IamTrayvonBromell (@TrayvonBromell) August 1, 2021

"I want to say thank you to everyone who's been with me on this journey. Lord knows how much I wanted to be in that final." Bromell said. "But I walk away with a smile because I know I showed many that after four years out, you can still fight and make dreams come true."

De Grasse was the top qualifier in Round 1, finishing in 9.91 seconds – the same time in which he won bronze in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Keni Harrison, Gabriele Cunningham reach 100m Hurdles Final

The U.S. is by far the most dominant nation in the women's 100m hurdles event. In Rio, the U.S. recorded the first-ever podium sweep in the event and the first podium sweep by Americans in women's track and field.

While another sweep seems unlikely in Tokyo, the U.S. has a strong chance at gold in world record holder Keni Harrison. Harrison advanced to the 100m hurdles in a 1-2 finish with Jamaica's Britany Anderson.

Harrison finished with a time of 12.51, good for third-best on the day. She broke the 28-year-old 100m hurdles world record at a diamond league competition two weeks after the Rio Games began, crossing the finish line in 12.20 seconds.

Harrison will face some tough competition in Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn. Camacho-Quinn broke the 100m hurdles Olympic record in the third semifinal heat Sunday, crossing the finish line in 12.26 seconds.

NEW OLYMPIC RECORD - 12.26!



Jasmine Camacho-Quinn takes semifinal three of the women's 100m hurdles in style. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/MQGaVHDuXe — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

American Gabriele Cunningham took the eighth spot in the final with a time of 12.67 seconds.

Clayton Murphy to represent Team USA in 800m Final

Clayton Murphy was the lone American to qualify for the men's 800m final on Sunday.

Murphy finished with the third-best time of all qualifiers, finishing in 1:44.18.

Murphy, who won bronze in the event in Rio, appears to be the Americans' best medal hope.

American Isaiah Jewett was hoping to have a chance to join Murphy, but was clipped from behind by Nijel Amos of Botswana with less than 200m to go in the race. Jewett and Amos got back up and jogged to the finish line together in one of the Tokyo Olympics' most heartwarming moments.

After having their races cut short, Isaiah Jewett and Nijel Amos showed the ultimate sportsmanship. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/71lwSbY0x5 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021



Mutaz Essa Barshim, Gianmarco Tamberi share gold

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy shared the men's high jump gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus won the bronze medal.

American JuVaughn Harrison came in seventh in the competition, bowing out after completing a 2.33m jump.



The NCAA high jump champ from LSU won both the high jump and long jump at the U.S. Olympic trials. His best jump of the season came at the SEC Championships in May, where he reached 7 feet, 8 3/4 inches, a feat that has only been topped by the Russian Olympic Committee's Ilya Ivanyuk and Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus.

Yulimar Rojas breaks Olympic record to win women's triple jump

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas won gold in the women's triple jump. Rojas broke a world record on a 15.67m jump on her last attempt of the final. The two-time reigning world champion who won silver in the event in 2016 had the nine best jumps of this Olympic cycle and in May jumped 16.43m, the second-longest jump in history.

Portugal's Patricia Mamona came in second with a best jump of 15.01m on her fourth attempt and Spain's Ana Peleteiro was third with a 14.87m best.

Rai Benjamin battles with Karsten Warholm in 400m hurdles semifinal

It might just take a world record time to take home gold in the men's 400m hurdles final. American Rai Benjamin advanced to the final Sunday with a time of 47.37 seconds, .07 seconds behind gold-medal favorite Karsten Warholm of Norway.

Making it look EASY!



Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin are off to the men's 400m hurdles final. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/VSefSBStjR — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

The Mount Vernon, New York native ran what was (at the time) the second-fastest time ever in the event at the U.S. Olympic Trials. However, just nine days later, surpassed Benjamin's feat by upped Warholm who shattered a 29-year-old world record in the process. The 25-year old Benjamin could bring home a historic gold medal if he can take down Warholm in the final.