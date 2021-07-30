Plano's Connor Fields Carried Off Olympics BMX Course on Stretcher After Crash

Plano native Connor Fields, an American BMX athlete and reigning Olympic champion, was stretchered from the track after a three-bike crash.

Fields, 28, was taken from the race to a hospital by ambulance. A Team USA doctor confirmed early Friday that Fields was awake and awaiting further evaluation.

“We can confirm that Connor Fields is awake, stable, and awaiting further medical evaluation," said U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee chief medical officer Dr. Jon Finnoff in a statement. "He will remain in the hospital under observation."

Fields finished fourth in his opening two heats and landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the third. He slammed into the turn and was hit by two other riders. Medical personnel rushed out to attend to Fields, who lay on the track for several minutes before being carried to an ambulance.

Fields qualified for the finals based on his first two heats but wasn’t able to ride.

“I haven’t seen the crash, but I hope he’s OK,” Dutch rider Niek Kimmann said. “He’s been a great ambassador for the sport. For me, it’s sad he wasn’t able to defend his gold medal.”

It was the worst of several crashes, one of which also saw Australian rider Saya Sakakibara also require treatment although she was not badly hurt.

American Alise Willoughby, second in Rio and Dutchwoman Laura Smulders, were also involved in heavy crashes and failed to make the final of the women's race.