Finke, Manuel Back in Pool as 5 Swimming Events Begin

Team USA swimmers Bobby Finke and Simone Manuel begin their quest for more hardware in Tokyo on Friday as five events get underway.

The first race starts at 6 a.m. ET on USA Network and streaming live on NBCOlympics.com:

Looking to build off his thrilling win in the first-ever men's Olympic 800m freestyle final, Finke will swim in the 1500m freestyle heats.

He won't be the only American vying for a spot in the 1500m freestyle final, as Michael Brinegar is competing as well.

Manuel, who earned a bronze medal in Tokyo as a member of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team, will be trying to advance to the women's 50m freestyle semifinal. She won gold in the 100m freestyle at the 2016 Rio Games but failed to qualify for the event this year at the U.S. Trials.

The U.S. swim team also has one representative in the men's 50m freestyle heats in Michael Andrew. After finishing fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke and fifth in the 200m individual medley, Andrew is seeking his first Olympic medal.

Both the U.S. men's and women's 4x100m medley relay teams will attempt to lock down medal race spots. The U.S. has historically owned this event on the men's side, winning it at every Olympics since its debut in 1960 except for the boycotted 1980 Moscow Games. They are going for a 10th consecutive gold at the Tokyo Games.

Meanwhile, the U.S. women have been almost just as dominant, winning 10 of the event's 15 all-time golds.