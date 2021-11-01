Derrick Henry

Titans Fear RB Derrick Henry Suffered Season-Ending Foot Injury

The NFL's rushing leader suffered an injury to his fifth metatarsal - a bone connects the smallest toe to the ankle

By Steve Coulter

Titans fear Derrick Henry suffered season-ending foot injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Tennessee Titans' Super Bowl dreams took a hit Monday morning when it was reported that star running back Derrick Henry suffered a significant foot injury in the team's Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

According to multiple reports, Henry will undergo an MRI on Monday to understand the extent of the damage which is believed to be located in fifth metatarsal in his foot. The Titans fear Henry's injury could potentially end the NFL MVP candidate's 2021 season

Henry finished with 28 carries for 68 yards in the Titans 34-31 overtime win over AFC South-rival Indianapolis.

The Titans (6-2) have a three-game lead over the Colts (3-5) plus two head-to-head tiebreaker wins. Tennessee plays the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.

