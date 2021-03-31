Tickets to 2021 NCAA National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championship in Fort Worth Now On Sale

Tickets to the 2021 NCAA National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championship are now on sale.

The Fort Worth Sports Commission, Knight Eady, and Texas Woman's University are bringing the 2021 NCAA National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championship back to Fort Worth at Dickies Arena on April 16 and 17, 2021.

This year's event will be the fourth year the event has been hosted in Fort Worth. Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Fort Worth was recently chosen to host the NCAA National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championship through 2026.

This event is the first NCAA National Championship that was hosted in the city of Fort Worth.

Due to COVID-19, the event will operate at 25% capacity. A limited number of spectators may attend the two-day event featuring the semifinals and championship. Only single-session tickets will be available for purchase this year.

"We are excited to partner with Knight Eady and Texas Woman's University to host the return of the NCAA 2021 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships to Fort Worth," Jason Sands, director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission, said. "We will be working closely with the NCAA staff, Dickies Arena and our hospitality partners to ensure athletes, coaches and fans have a safe and enjoyable experience in our city."

In 2019, the event saw a record number of tickets sold for the gymnastics championship event.

The weekend schedule includes two semifinals on Friday, April 16 at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

On Saturday, April 17, the top four teams in the country will compete for the title of National Champion. The championship will begin at 2:30 p.m.

"We are excited to welcome the NCAA National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships back to Fort Worth and into Dickies Arena," Trail Drive Management Corp.'s Matt Homan, president and general manager of Dickies Arena, said. "We look forward to providing an incredible experience for our guests and for the NCAA and their student-athletes when they come to compete this Spring."

Teams will punch their ticket to the championship after competing at Regional meets on April 1 through April 3 at one of four Regional hosts: the University of Georgia, University of Alabama, Utah and West Virginia University.

Texas Woman's University is the host institution for the championship.

Tickets will continue to be on sale until the event and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.