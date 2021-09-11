College Football

Texas Tech Hangs on for 28-22 Win Over FCS' Stephen F. Austin

98585949
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Tahj Brooks ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 67-yarder for the lead, and Texas Tech held on to beat lower-division Stephen F. Austin 28-22 on Saturday night.

The Red Raiders (2-0) made a stand in the final two minutes, forcing a turnover on downs after the FCS Lumberjacks had a first down inside the Texas Tech 10-yard line. Trae Self's fourth-down pass into the end zone was incomplete.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Texas Tech defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings came up huge with a tackle for loss and a sack on consecutive plays before a QB pressure of Self on the final play for SFA (1-1).

After Brooks' long scoring run, Xavier White broke free for 52 yards on a 97-yard drive that ended with a short TD run.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

wings 25 mins ago

Wings Clinch Playoff Spot, Gray Seals Victory With Block

College Football 37 mins ago

Mordecai Tosses 4 Touchdowns, SMU Cruises Past North Texas 35-12

Leading 21-13, Texas Tech went for it on fourth down on the final play of the third quarter, and Tyler Shough fumbled on a sack. The ball ended up 39 yards behind the line of scrimmage, and SFA scored but couldn't convert the 2-point try, settling for a 21-19 deficit.

The Red Raiders pushed their lead to 28-19 on a White's 4-yard touchdown run, which was set up by Erik Ezukanma's 55-yard catch-and-run on third-and-8.

The Lumberjacks led 13-7 at halftime, keyed by Willie Roberts' 18-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Self finished with 342 yards passing.

THE TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech: It was quite a familiar feeling at the end for the Red Raiders. In their home opener last year, they had to stop a 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter for a 35-33 victory over another FCS team, Houston Baptist.

UP NEXT
Stephen F. Austin: Mississippi Valley State at home next Saturday.

Texas Tech: The final non-conference game is at home against Florida International next Saturday.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

College Football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us