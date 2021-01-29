Texas Southern University, Southern University to Play in Arlington Football Showdown in October

Texas Southern University will play Southern University in the Arlington Football Showdown on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

The Arlington Football Showdown is a game featuring two historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Southwest Athletic Conference.

The game, which kicks off at 4 p.m., will be played at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

According to the Arlington Football Showdown, thousands of faculty, students, alumni, and fans flock to these major college reunion events each year.

To learn more about the game, visit www.thearlingtonshowdown.com.