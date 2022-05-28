Texas Rangers Winning Streak Continues with Fourth Win

Marcus Semien hit a grand slam for his first home run after signing with Texas in the offseason.
Corey Seager and Adolis García also homered for the Rangers, who collected 18 hits for the team’s highest total since Sept. 8, 2019. Taylor Hearn (3-3) pitched six innings of three-run ball.
The Rangers matched their longest winning streak of the season with their fourth straight.
Ramón Laureano hit his first home run for Oakland, a solo drive off Hearn. The A’s, who were managed by bench coach Brad Ausmus while Mark Kotsay attended his daughter’s graduation in San Diego, have lost 10 of 14.
Oakland’s Zach Logue (2-4) allowed four runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.
