Texas Rangers agree on $75 million, 3-year deal to keep Nathan Eovaldi: AP

Bringing back Eovaldi was one of the primary goals for the Rangers this offseason

By Stephen Hawkins | The Associated Press

Sep 29, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) hugs a teammate after pitching in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi have agreed on a $75 million, three-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal was subject to a successful physical for the two-time World Series champion.

Bringing back the 34-year-old Eovaldi was one of the primary goals for the Rangers this offseason.

Eovaldi became a free agent Nov. 4 after declining a vested $20 million player option for the 2025 season.

The two-time All-Star also got a $2 million buyout from that option earned by throwing more than 300 innings over his two years with the Rangers after joining them in free agency.

Eovaldi was the winning pitcher in their World Series-clinching game at Arizona in 2023, when he was 5-0 with a 2.95 ERA in six postseason starts. He was also part of Boston’s 2018 title.

The Rangers had expected Eovaldi to decline the option, but had said it was one of their priorities to re-sign the Texas native.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

Copyright The Associated Press

