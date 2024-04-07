Former Texas Longhorns football player and 2024 NFL Draft prospect T’Vondre Sweat has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to Austin NBC affiliate KXAN.

Sweat, 22, was arrested by officers with the Austin Police Department and booked into Travis County Jail at 2:12 p.m. on April 7, KXAN reported. He was charged with driving while intoxicated.

KXAN Sports Reporter Noah Gross was outside Travis County Jail when he spotted Sweat leaving with an attorney with a mask and a towel over his head.

T’Vondre Sweat exiting Travis County Jail with attorney after being arrested overnight and facing a DWI charge.



No comment from Sweat’s attorney.



KXAN reported that Sweat posted a $3,000 bond and was released shortly after he was booked. Driving while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor.

The former lineman for the Longhorns was named the Big 12 Conference defensive player and won the 2023 Outland Trophy for being the best interior lineman in college football. This was after leading the Longhorns to victory in the Big 12 Championship and the College Football Playoff semifinals.

According to KXAN, Sweat is expected to be drafted in the first two rounds during the draft, which will be held on April 25-27 in Detroit.