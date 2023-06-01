Tennis Star Iga Swiatek Credits Taylor Swift for Learning English, Navigating Life

Tennis star Iga Swiatek is just like the rest of us -- she loves Taylor Swift.

The French Open No. 1 seed said after winning in the second round against American Claire Liu on Thursday that she has enjoyed listening to Swift since a young age.

"You know, when I was younger and kind of confused about life and when I was a teenager, when I listened to her, I didn't feel alone," Swiatek said of Swift. "Also, I learned English by listening to her songs, so she was always kind of close to me."

Furthermore, Swiatek celebrated her 22nd birthday on May 31 on a day off in Paris. She took her celebration on court, writing on the camera: "I'm feeling 22! #Swiftie."

The defending French Open champion said Swift's hit song "22" has been on repeat and she has the song "in her head for sure."

Switaek admitted that the Reputation era might not be her jam. She's all-in on the albums "Folklore" and "Evermore."

So what songs does the top player in the world listen to before dominating the red clay? It turns out she likes songs that pump her up and Swift's songs don't really give her that push.

When she's off the court, she bops to "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "I Knew You Were Trouble," and "22." She admitted to listening to "Shake It Off" when she's feeling stressed.

Swiatek is set to take on Wang Xinqu of China for a spot in the 2023 French Open fourth round.