The Big 12 announced their individual and team awards on Wednesday and a handful of the top honors went to Sonny Dykes' undefeated Horned Frogs squad.

Dykes was named the conference coach of the year while quarterback Max Duggan was named offensive player of the year. Duggan also is taking home the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and is a finalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

The Big 12 Conference individual and team awards are decided by the league's 10 head coaches who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

DYKES NAMED BIG 12 COACH OF THE YEAR

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, who is in his first year with the Horned Frogs, was unanimously voted the Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Dykes is the only coach to win the award in their first year as head coach of a program. He and his dad, the late Spike Dykes (Texas Tech, 1996), are the only father-son duo in the Big 12 to win the award.

Dykes has 10 players named to the All-Big 12 Football First Team, with seven of those players being on offense and three others, Johnny Hodges, Max Duggan and Derius Davis, being awarded individual honors.

DUGGAN WINS GOLDEN ARM AWARD, BIG 12 OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

TCU quarterback Max Duggan has been named the winner of the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

The Golden Arm award is given to the nation's top upperclassman quarterback while the offensive player of the year is awarded by coaches to a player who has had an outstanding season.

Duggan has also been named a finalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

Duggan leads the Big 12 Conference in a number of passing categories, including touchdown passes (29), yards (3,070) and rating (171.3). He also had the highest completion percentage (66.6%) in the conference and only threw three interceptions.

Duggan is the second TCU student-athlete to earn Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, joining Trevone Boykin, who earned the award in 2014.

Duggan is the first quarterback to earn the award since Kyler Murray (OU) in 2018.

HODGES NAMED DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Junior linebacker Johnny Hodges was named Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. He's the second Horned Frog player to win the award after Ben Banogu in 2017.

Hodges is credited with 76 tackles, 37 of which were solo, and two sacks.

Hodges came to TCU in 2022 after playing for the Navy Midshipman from 2020-2021.

DAVIS NAMED SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Senior Derius Davis was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year. Davis is the first Horned Frogs player to win the honor.

In 2022, Davis averaged 13.9 yards on 17 punt returns. He took two of them all the way back for touchdowns. His longest return was 82 yards.

He averaged 18.4 yards per return on kickoffs, fielding 16 last season. His longest kick return was for 57 yards.