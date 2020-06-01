TAPPS Schools Resume Team Athletic Activities for 1st Time Since Start of Pandemic

High school football teams use dry erase boards to draw up plays to beat an opponent. Now, at Prestonwood Christian Academy, the Lions' adversary is COVID-19.

"If they answered 'yes' to any of the health safety questions (we asked), they were either not to come (to practice) or we were going to send them back home," football head coach Christopher Cunningham said.

It's the new normal during a a pandemic. But Cunningham said he was excited to have his football family together for the first time since before spring break.

"It's tough when your family and you have been apart, so just the fact we can get out here in the same proximity even if we have to have spacing and do all things, we can't shake and can't hug, it's just nice to see each other in person," Cunningham said.

The Lions are trying to get a lot of the same things done, while figuring out new ways to do so. The most valuable players are Lysol and other disinfectants used to clean the footballs often.

"We're sanitizing the footballs with each group," Cunningham said. "(We're) using a whole lot of footballs to make sure that it's not crossing over and we're staying again within the guidelines we've been given."

Upstairs from the field, in the weight room, even more safety measures are being taken. Players are not allowed to lift without masks and the nearby water fountains have been taped so they can't be used.

Thus far, all the students and staff seemed to be adjusting well to these unique health protocols.

"They're making a great effort to keep their spacing," Cunningham said. "I'm really proud of the way they're handling this situation."

A situation that seems to have some light at the end of the tunnel on days like this.

"To be able to take a step toward football season and toward us is a huge step and it's a positive step, so I'm encouraged by it," Cunningham said. "I hope everyone else is. Our main goal is, 'Hey, let's make sure we're doing it the right way so we don't have to take any steps back.'"