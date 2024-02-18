Take a look at FC Dallas's new jersey for this season

FC Dallas has a new look as they release the new kit (jersey) design to wear on the pitch this season.

The Afterburner kit design is a declaration of ambition and passion, inspired by the dynamic flames of fighter jets, FC Dallas said in a statement.

It’s time to take it up a notch. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 16, 2024

The design, which is mostly red and navy, uses vertical bars that fade from blue to red across the front to create a unique horizontal gradient that is supposed to convey the energy and intensity of a jet engine.

The white neckband, cuffs on the arms, and side trim all serve to highlight the kit.

White is used for the name, number, Adidas logo, and the recognizable three stripes down the shoulder.

“The new jersey is a different design with the color gradient. All of the colors of FC Dallas are displayed, navy blue, red, and white. It is a unique concept to have the colors all in one jersey,” defender Sebastien Ibeagha said.

The Afterburner jersey's reverse is primarily red, with navy slashes on the lower back and right shoulder.

Throughout the season, the Afterburner jersey will mostly be worn with navy shorts and socks.

FC Dallas players unveiled the uniform this evening at the Gallagher Club in the National Soccer Hall of Fame during the club's yearly Cocktails & Cleats fundraiser.

"It's different. I'm used to all red and blue as an accent, but now it's a red-and-blue gradient. I think it's going to look awesome. I'm looking forward to wearing it," forward Bernard Kamungo said.

Taking this club to new heights. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 16, 2024

Other Afterburner kit designs include:

The left hem base on the front of the jersey still has the LH patch attached to it. This placement pays tribute to Lamar Hunt's influence on American soccer history and the professional game in Dallas/Fort Worth.

On the back neckline of the jersey, the Texas state flag is prominently displayed, symbolizing FC Dallas' history as the first MLS team from Texas.

Children's Health is the front-of-jersey sponsor for the 2024 main kit.

The MLS crest, which appears on every MLS club jersey, will still be shared on the left sleeve with Apple TV.

With UT Southwestern Medical Center featured on the front of the jersey, Dallas will still wear the Burn Kit as their backup kit.

Fans can purchase an authentic Afterburner jersey as well as other items from the Afterburner collection at Soccer90.com, FCDFanShop.com and the MLS store.