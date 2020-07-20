State Fair Classic Postponed Due to Pandemic, SWAC Says

The State Fair Classic, the annual college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M, has been postponed until the spring, according to the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The game, scheduled for Sept. 26, is typically a staple of the State Fair of Texas.

The SWAC has started to formalize plans to play fall sports impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2021, according to a press release. The game would be played as part of a schedule to be released at a later date.

The Red River Rivalry game between Texas and Oklahoma is still scheduled at the Cotton Bowl for Oct. 10, however, the Big 12 has yet to announce any schedule changes to adjust to the pandemic.

Organizers canceled the State Fair of Texas, usually the backdrop for both college football games, on July 7.