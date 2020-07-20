College Football

State Fair Classic Postponed Due to Pandemic, SWAC Says

cotton-bowl-stadium-generic-01
NBC 5 News

The State Fair Classic, the annual college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M, has been postponed until the spring, according to the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The game, scheduled for Sept. 26, is typically a staple of the State Fair of Texas.

The SWAC has started to formalize plans to play fall sports impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2021, according to a press release. The game would be played as part of a schedule to be released at a later date.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Lone Star Park Reopens After Coronavirus Concerns

NFL 3 hours ago

AP Source: NFL Offers to Scrap All Preseason Games

The Red River Rivalry game between Texas and Oklahoma is still scheduled at the Cotton Bowl for Oct. 10, however, the Big 12 has yet to announce any schedule changes to adjust to the pandemic.

Organizers canceled the State Fair of Texas, usually the backdrop for both college football games, on July 7.

This article tagged under:

College FootballState Fair of Texas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us