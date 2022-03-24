Wedgewood Wins Debut as Stars Top Hurricanes 4-3 in Shootout

Tyler Seguin scored in the shootout after goalie Scott Wedgewood was dazzling in his Dallas Stars debut, a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Wedgewood stopped 44 shots before denying all three of Carolina's shootout attempts as the Stars posted their third consecutive victory.

Roope Hintz had two Dallas goals in regulation after Jamie Benn scored the game's first goal. Jason Robertson added two assists.

Nino Niederreiter had two goals and Vincent Trocheck scored the other one for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei set up both of Niederreiter's goals.

Frederik Andersen was credited with 12 saves. He stopped Michael Raffi's penalty shot with 5:51 to play in regulation when the score was tied.

Wedgewood is with his third team this season. He began with New Jersey and then was acquired by Dallas this week from the Arizona Coyotes.

Hintz tied the game with his team-leading 27th goal at 3:43 of the third period. That came one minute after Trocheck's tying goal off a power-play rebound for Carolina.

Benn converted on the first shot of the second period after the Hurricanes controlled the first period without scoring. Alexander Radulov's pinpoint pass set up Benn just 30 seconds in.

Niederreiter tied the game when Skjei's pass found him in the slot at 6:44 of the second.

The Hurricanes built an 18-4 advantage in shots on goal in the first period. In the past three Carolina games, neither team has scored in the opening period.

NEWCOMERS NIGHT

Forward Vladislav Namestnikov made his debut with the Stars after he was obtained in a trade with Detroit. Namestnikov was on the receiving end of a series of punches from Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce, who drew instigator and misconduct penalties early in the second period.

Forward Max Domi played in his first game for the Hurricanes following this week's arrival via a trade with Columbus.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Hurricanes: At the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.