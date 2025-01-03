Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz scores twice, giving him team-high 18 goals, as Stars beat Senators

By The Associated Press

DALLAS, TEXAS – JANUARY 02: Matt Duchene #95 of the Dallas Stars celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period against the Ottawa Senators at American Airlines Center on January 02, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.
Getty Images

Roope Hintz scored two goals for the second time in the last eight games giving him a team-high 18 goals as the Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Thursday night.

Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene also scored, and Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston had two assists each for the Stars, who have points in five consecutive games for the first time this season. Jake Oettinger made 11 saves.

Benn and Hintz scored 1:08 apart midway through the second period putting Dallas ahead 3-2.

Brady Tkachuk and Ridly Greig scored 24 seconds apart for a 2-1 Senators lead midway through the first period. Leevi Merilainen stopped 21 shots.

Ottawa is 4-3-0 with two games left in a franchise-long nine-road games on both sides of the NHL Christmas break.

Robertson has 15 points in the last 11 games.

Johnston has a five-game points streak.

Tkachuk’s goal, his team-best 17th, ended a season-long four-game goal drought. He also had an assist.

Greig has scored in three consecutive games after scoring once in the previous 22 games.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Stars
