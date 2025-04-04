Dallas Stars

Oettinger makes 28 saves, Stars beat the Predators 5-1 for their 7th straight win

By The Associated Press

Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) attempts to take control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators’ Kieffer Bellows, center, as Jason Robertson (21) looks on in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Jake Oettinger made 28 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Thursday night for their seventh straight victory.

Mikael Granlund, Mason Marchment, Roope Hintz and defenseman Lian Bichsel scored for Dallas. The Stars are second in the NHL behind Western Conference and Central Division rival Winnipeg.

Stars captain Jamie Benn sat out, with coach Pete DeBoer saying before the game it was for “maintenance.” Stuck on 399 career goals for nearly a month, the 35-year-old Benn had played 371 consecutive games.

Steven Stamkos opened the scoring for Nashville at 4:37 of the second with his 24th of the season. Granlund tied it with 36 seconds left in the second. Mason Marchment gave Dallas the lead 39 seconds into the third, Hintz scored at 5:47 and Bichsel with 7:18 to go.

Justus Annunen stopped 22 shots for Nashville.

Takeaways
Predators: Nashville has lost five straight.

Stars: Dallas built on its perfect four-game trip in the first of five home games in a six-game span.

Key moment
Marchment put Dallas in front in the first minute of the third period. He beat Annunen from the left side with shot to the far post.

Key stat
Dallas won 60.8% of the faceoffs.

Up next
The Predators host Montreal on Sunday night. The Stars host Pittsburgh on Saturday, then are at Minnesota on Sunday.

Copyright The Associated Press

Dallas Stars
