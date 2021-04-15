Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars Extend Joel Hanley's Contract By 2 Years For $1.5 Million

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced the contract extension today

By Demetrius Harper

Joel Hanley #39 of the Dallas Stars celebrates with Roope Hintz #24, Joel Kiviranta #25 and Andrej Sekera #5 after Hanley scored in the first period of Game One of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place on Sept. 19, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
On Wednesday morning, the Dallas Stars announced that they have signed defenseman Joel Hanley to a contract extension of two years worth $1.5 million.

Hanley recorded four assists and a +3 plus/minus rating in 24 games with the Stars this season as well as new career-highs of 25 hits and 21 blocked shots in the 2020-2021 season.

The 29-year-old Keswick, Ontario native was undrafted and signed with the Stars as a free agent back in 2018.

Throughout Hanley's career, he's played 70 NHL regular-season games over six seasons with Montreal, Arizona and Dallas. In those games, he posted 12 assists and averaged 12 minutes and 41 seconds on ice per game.

Hanley has also made two trips with the Stars to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording two points and a +3 rating in 13 career NHL postseason games.

Additionally, Hanley has gotten 115 points in 359 career AHL regular-season games with Portland, Saint John's, Tucson and Texas. He has also skated in 18 career games in the Calder Cup Playoffs, registering five assists.

Dallas StarsJim Nilljoel hanley
