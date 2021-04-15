Dallas Stars Extend Joel Hanley's Contract By 2 Years For $1.5 Million

On Wednesday morning, the Dallas Stars announced that they have signed defenseman Joel Hanley to a contract extension of two years worth $1.5 million.

Hanley recorded four assists and a +3 plus/minus rating in 24 games with the Stars this season as well as new career-highs of 25 hits and 21 blocked shots in the 2020-2021 season.

The 29-year-old Keswick, Ontario native was undrafted and signed with the Stars as a free agent back in 2018.

Throughout Hanley's career, he's played 70 NHL regular-season games over six seasons with Montreal, Arizona and Dallas. In those games, he posted 12 assists and averaged 12 minutes and 41 seconds on ice per game.

Hanley has also made two trips with the Stars to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording two points and a +3 rating in 13 career NHL postseason games.

Additionally, Hanley has gotten 115 points in 359 career AHL regular-season games with Portland, Saint John's, Tucson and Texas. He has also skated in 18 career games in the Calder Cup Playoffs, registering five assists.