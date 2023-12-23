Craig Smith and Jani Hakanpaa rally Dallas Stars over Nashville Predators 3-2

Craig Smith and Jani Hakanpaa scored in the final 13 seconds, rallying the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Evgeni Dadonov also scored in the third period as Dallas improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games. Scott Wedgewood made 19 saves.

Michael McCarron and Colton Sissons scored for Nashville in the second. Juuse Saros made 31 stops.

The Predators dropped to 8-3 in their last 11 games.

With Wedgewood pulled for an extra attacker and Dallas down 2-1, Smith got his third of the season during a goalmouth scramble with 13 seconds left.

Smith spent his first nine seasons with Nashville

Hakanpaa got the game-winner with just four seconds remaining. It was his first of the season.

McCarron put Nashville in front 23 seconds into the second.

Wedgewood stopped Ryan McDonagh’s initial shot, but McCarron was one of several bodies parked just outside the crease, and he was able to tap in the rebound for his fifth goal of the season.

Sissons added a power-play goal at 6:33, collecting the rebound of his initial attempt in the low slot and firing it by Wedgewood on the stick side.

Dadonov started Dallas’ comeback 8:22 into the third, beating Saros from the lower part of the right circle.

UP NEXT

Stars: Visit St. Louis on Wednesday.

Predators: Host Carolina on Wednesday.