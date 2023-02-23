Blackhawks Beat Stars 4-3 in Wednesday's Game

Patrick Kane keeps scoring as the trade talk keeps swirling.

Kane and Max Domi scored two goals apiece, and the Chicago Blackhawks erased a three-goal deficit in a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

Playing without the Western Conference lead for the first time in more than a month, the Central Division-leading Stars lost their fifth consecutive game - the past two against last-place teams - and have just two wins in 10 games.

The Central cellar-dwelling Blackhawks won their fourth in a row, rallying from a 3-0 deficit in the second period. The first two goals came when Kane and Domi assisted on each other's tallies.

Both finished with three points, and Seth Jones had two assists against his hometown team.

The Stars are among the teams presumably interested in trading for Kane before next week's deadline. It isn't affecting the 34-year-old who has spent all 16 of his NHL seasons with the Blackhawks. Kane has three multi-goal games in the past four for seven total.

"I think the guys in here have been really good about not necessarily talking about the subject," said Kane, who has 16 goals. "There's a lot of guys in here that are probably going through the same thing. We're all kind of in the same boat."

Tyler Seguin and captain Jamie Benn scored 79 seconds apart in the first period for the Stars before Jason Robertson ended an 0-for-21 skid on the Dallas power play with his team-leading 35th goal just six seconds into the man advantage in the second.

The Stars had a rush in the final seconds after pulling goalie Jake Oettinger, and a shot from Seguin went in. But replay showed it was clearly after the clock ran out.

A night earlier, Kane had a breakaway in the closing seconds of overtime against Vegas, but the goal was ruled to have been after time expired. The Blackhawks won in a shootout.

"I still think that was a goal," Domi said with a smile. "I watched it like 100 times. I'm like, ‘I still think it's a goal.' But we won, so who cares?"

Domi's tiebreaking goal early in the third period was unassisted after he blocked a shot from Colin Miller near the blue line, chased down the ricochet and beat Oettinger on the breakaway.

Domi started the rally when the Blackhawks had 30 seconds of a power play after a 4-on-4. Kane was alone behind the net with the puck and slipped a pass to Domi for his 16th.

Five minutes later, Domi stole a puck near center ice, went in 2-on-1 and passed to Kane behind Oettinger for the easy goal.

Kane beat Oettinger on the stick side again for the tying goal on a pass from Philipp Kurashev with 1:55 remaining in the second.

"I think it's definitely a punch in the gut," Robertson said. "We gave up three 2-on-1 goals today and that can't happen, especially when we're in this little rut to begin with."

Benn's no-look goal for a 2-0 Dallas lead came with him staring down 19-year-old rookie teammate Wyatt Johnston on a 2-on-1 before sending a wrist shot past Jaxson Stauber inside the far post.

Seguin opened the scoring when he tracked down a loose puck in the offensive zone, faked his way past Domi and beat Stauber from between the circles. It was almost the same spot where moments earlier Stauber made a glove save on Seguin.

TRADING FOR TRADE PIECE?

The Blackhawks acquired defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and draft picks from Ottawa for future considerations. Chicago got a 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth in exchange for taking on the remainder of Zaitsev's contract.

The 31-year-old Russian is signed through next season at a salary cap hit of $4.5 million. Chicago can send Zaitsev to another team before the March 3 trade deadline or any time over the next year.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: The second game of a four-game trip is Saturday in San Jose.

Stars: At Vegas on Saturday, which will be just the second game in a span of a week.