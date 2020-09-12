Stars

Stars Beat Golden Knights; One Win Away From Stanley Cup Final

Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars skates the puck to the net as Alex Tuch #89 of the Vegas Golden Knights keeps pace in the second period of Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on Sept. 12, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta.
Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Jamie Benn scored a power-play goal with less than a minute to go in the second period to break a tie game and lift the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final Saturday night in Edmonton.

The win gives the Stars a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

All three goals in the game were scored in the second period.

Alec Martinez got Vegas on the board first with a power-play goal, before Dallas' Joe Pavelski snuck a fluttering backhand past Robin Lehner to tie the game at 1-1.

Game 5 is Monday at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network. A win would send the Stars to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2000.

