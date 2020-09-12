Stars Beat Golden Knights; One Win Away From Stanley Cup Final

Jamie Benn scored a power-play goal with less than a minute to go in the second period to break a tie game and lift the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final Saturday night in Edmonton.

The win gives the Stars a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

All three goals in the game were scored in the second period.

Alec Martinez got Vegas on the board first with a power-play goal, before Dallas' Joe Pavelski snuck a fluttering backhand past Robin Lehner to tie the game at 1-1.

Game 5 is Monday at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network. A win would send the Stars to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2000.