USMNT comes back vs. Jamaica 3-1 in Concacaf Nations League semifinal

A three-peat bid for the United States men's national team is still on.

The USMNT on Thursday needed extra time to top Jamaica 3-1 in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal, keeping their hopes for a three-peat alive. But it didn't look that way at first.

It all started within 40 seconds.

Off a throw in, a lofted cross from forward Bobby Decordova-Reid found left-back Gregory Leigh for a header that got past Matt Turner. U.S. right-back Joe Scally got caught in no man's land.

It was all U.S. after that opening goal, but their was no ruthlessness from the attackers.

Folarin Balogun at striker and captain Christian Pulisic on the left wing either struggled to get involved or lacked sharpness in their actions. Right winger Tim Weah had active moments but lacked the final ball needed.

It didn't help that Jamaica, missing several key players such as right winger Leon Bailey and center-back Ethan Pinnock, among others, dropped back into a back-five shape that made it more difficult for the U.S.

Gio Reyna then came on for Scally at halftime to provide more creativity in the final third, and while he showed it more than once, it just wasn't enough.

Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright and Tyler Adams all came on in the 63rd minute, but the two-striker system also didn't get much going.

Brenden Aaronson was the final introduction in the 76th minute, but the U.S. still couldn't create enough quality chances to equalize.

Jamaica almost made it 2-0 on a riveting counter attack, but a simple tap-in was sent way over the bar, despite being ruled offside anyways.

But, just when it looked like Jamaica did enough defensively to secure the result, the U.S. equalized on the last kick of regulation.

U.S. center-back Miles Robinson flicked on a header from a corner from the left flank, which was deflected in for an own goal.

The game went to overtime with the U.S. playing with more momentum and intensity, while Jamaica now had to be more expansive.

That ended up costing Jamaica in the 96th minute. Reyna split the defense with a nifty through ball that Wright, who scored at the 2022 World Cup, drove into the box and slotted home with his weaker left foot.

Reyna then found Wright again for the third goal.

In the end, the U.S. had 78% possession, 25 shots (seven on target) and 834 passes completed. Jamaica had just 22% of the ball, six shots and 151 accurate passes.

With the result, the USMNT will now play the winner of Panama vs. Mexico in the final on Sunday at 9:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. PT.

