USMNT's Tyler Adams scores worldie vs. Mexico in Nations League final

Welcome back, Tyler Adams.

Adams, the U.S. men's national team captain at the 2022 World Cup, hadn't started for the international team in 478 days due to injury.

He then scored the goal of his life just before halftime vs. Mexico in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League Final on Sunday.

TYLER ADAMS FROM THE PARKING LOT ARE YOU FOR REAL??? 💥🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZrK7PoxCST — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 25, 2024

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

It was also one of the easiest assists Weston McKennie will ever have.

"He's never, ever hit a ball like that," said Jesse Marsch, Adams' former manager with Leeds United, on the CBS halftime show when asked about the midfielder's attempts in training.

The U.S. had 61% of the ball at halftime but didn't get too many chances besides Guillermo Ochoa saving Christian Pulisic's acrobatic attempt in the first few minutes.

Mexico didn't threaten much apart from set-piece deliveries, but it was Adams' breathtaking strike that separated the teams at the interval.

Adams came off at halftime as he was on a minutes restriction.