SMU

SMU's Men's Basketball Game vs. Wichita State Postponed Due to COVID-19

The basketball game was canceled due to COVID-19 tracing within SMU

By Demetrius Harper

SMU Head Coach wearing a mask
George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

SMU's men's basketball game against Wichita State on Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Mustangs program.

The American Athletic Conference has announced the postponement Friday and has not yet said when the game will be rescheduled.

COVID-19 has been a struggle for all sports, especially within the collegiate level.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Texas Rangers 16 mins ago

Texas Rangers Invite Six Players to Major League Spring Training Camp

Dallas Mavericks 2 hours ago

5 North Texas Students Win $500,000 in Dallas Mavericks Scholarships

This season, SMU has postponed or canceled games with Memphis, Wichita State, Tulane and USF.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SMUcoronaviruswichita state
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us