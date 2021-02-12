SMU's Men's Basketball Game vs. Wichita State Postponed Due to COVID-19

SMU's men's basketball game against Wichita State on Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Mustangs program.
The American Athletic Conference has announced the postponement Friday and has not yet said when the game will be rescheduled.
COVID-19 has been a struggle for all sports, especially within the collegiate level.
This season, SMU has postponed or canceled games with Memphis, Wichita State, Tulane and USF.
