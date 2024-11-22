With the Mustangs on track for a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game and a possible playoff bid in their league debut, SMU announced Friday they are giving head football coach Rhett Lashlee a contract extension.

Lashlee is in his third season, and the Mustangs are currently 9-1 and undefeated in conference play. They are also ranked No. 13 in the CFP Rankings and are projected to appear in an ACC Championship game during their first year in the league.

SMU are 18-2 in their last 20 games and 17-1 in their last 18 regular-season contests.

In 2023, Lashlee led SMU to its first conference title since 1984.

Athletic Director Rick Hart said Lashlee was the clear choice in their initial search for a head coach in 2021 when Sonny Dykes moved west to TCU.

"[Lashlee] has operated in alignment with our values and represents SMU with class and integrity," Hart said. "As we go through a time of significant change in college athletics and the college athletics model, Rhett has been an invaluable partner and leader. We're excited that Rhett, Lauren and his family will continue this journey with us and are looking forward to shaping champions and competing for championships for years to come."

Lashlee said he and his family are excited to continue representing SMU.

"We look forward to building upon our success and making our mark on college football's national stage," he said. "I want to thank President Turner and Rick Hart, as well as Bill Armstong and David Miller and all the Trustees and SMU leadership for their belief in and commitment to me and my family. We are thrilled to be here for the long haul. Pony Up!"