Smith Ks 10, TCU Advances in Big 12 Winner's Bracket

Russell Smith pitched six innings of two-run ball, striking out 10, and No. 2 seed TCU beat No. 3 seed Texas Tech 7-2 on Friday in the Big 12 Tournament.
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday before getting postponed due to weather. Texas Tech (36-14) has a quick turnaround, 35 minutes, before facing Kansas State. The winner will play the Horned Frogs (38-16) on Saturday.
Porter Brown and Zach Humphreys hit back-to-back doubles in the first to give TCU a 1-0 lead, and Humphreys scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Wolfe.
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
Wolfe added an RBI single in the third and Luke Boyers scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.
Texas Tech walked the bases loaded, with no outs, in the eighth but TCU managed just two runs — on a Gray Rodgers RBI single and another walk.
Haylen Green picked up his 12th save.
Nate Rombach homered in his third straight game to pull Texas Tech within 4-2 in the fifth. But Smith struck out the next three batters to end the inning.