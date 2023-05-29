Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers to Hire Nick Nurse as New Head Coach

Nurse won the NBA Finals with the Raptors in 2019

By Logan Reardon

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Sixers to hire Nick Nurse as new head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a decision.

Nick Nurse will be the next head coach of the Sixers, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark and Noah Levick on Monday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Nurse, 55, led the Toronto Raptors for the last five seasons. The 2020 NBA Coach of the Year was fired by the Raptors after a 41-41 season ended with a loss in the play-in tournament.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Stars 48 mins ago

Stars Fan Photos: May 29, 2023

Dallas Stars 4 hours ago

West Final Feels Different With Stars Home for G6 After Losing First 3 to Vegas

He compiled a 227-163 record in his Toronto tenure, with his greatest accomplishment coming in his first year when the Raptors won the NBA championship. That playoff run, of course, included a buzzer-beating second-round win in Game 7 over the Sixers. Philadelphia got its revenge against Nurse in the 2022 playoffs, defeating Toronto 4-2 in the first round.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has prior experience with Nurse, who he hired to be the Houston Rockets' G-League coach back in 2011.

The Sixers fired Doc Rivers after three seasons following their second-round loss to the Boston Celtics.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia 76ersNBAnick nurse
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us