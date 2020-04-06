Cowboys

Sean Lee Helps Feed Boys and Girls Club Kids in North Texas

Lee, along with other partners, hopes to provide 50,000 meals for kids at North Texas Boys and Girls Clubs

NBCUniversal, Inc.


Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has long been an advocate for the Boys and Girls Clubs in Dallas and Fort Worth, but during the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL star is working overtime for the organization.

Lee is teaming up with Albertsons, Tom Thumb and the Snavely Foundation to provide 50,000 meals for kids at North Texas Boys and Girls Clubs.

"These kids are incredible," Lee said. "They face adversity everyday and they do it so well, but facing hunger is something they shouldn't have to do. Helping the Boys and Girls Club to do that, that's something we wanted to help with and we hope that others will help too."

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Detroit Tigers 45 mins ago

Al Kaline, Hall of Fame Star for the Detroit Tigers, Dies at 85

NFL 2 hours ago

NFL Going With Virtual Format for Upcoming Draft

Monday would have been the first day for Lee and the Cowboys to return to spring practice under new coach Mike McCarthy. Lee, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason, said he is prepared to do what he can to make sure the Cowboys are ready once football is back.

"When the season hits and we have our first game, there's not going to be any excuses about not being ready," Lee said. "We have a lot of veteran leadership and we're going to have to force guys to continue to learn, work and stay connected, and to know that when we're back together, we're going to be ready to go. None of this is going to matter, we're going to be ready to have a great season."

Lee is hoping to have a great season, and doing a great thing for kids in North Texas, hoping to have an additional 10,000 meals donated through his foundation.

For more information about and for an to contribute to Lee's cause, click here.

This article tagged under:

Cowboyscoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us