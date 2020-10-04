fc dallas

Santos Scores in 62nd, Helps Columbus Tie FC Dallas

Pedro Santos #7 of Columbus Crew SC celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the MLS game against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Oct. 3, 2020 in Frisco, Texas.
Omar Vega/Getty Images

Pedro Santos had a goal and an assist for Columbus as the Crew tied FC Dallas 2-2 Saturday night and moved into a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Santos scored in the 62nd minute to forge the tie. Columbus (9-2-4) is tied for first in the conference with Toronto, which defeated Philadelphia on Saturday.

Youness Mokhtar tied the match at 1 two minutes into the second half off an assist from Santos. In the 62nd, Emmanuel Boateng crossed to Gyasi Zardes in front of the goal. But the ball deflected off Zardes' foot to Santos, who scored from close range.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

College Football 36 mins ago

Gore Tops 100 Yards, Southern Miss Beats North Texas

College Football 51 mins ago

Iowa State's Win 1st Over No. 18 OU in Ames Since 1960

Michael Barrios scored on a header in the 35th minute for Dallas (5-3-6), which has played consecutive draws. Reto Ziegler scored off a penalty-kick in the 53rd minute.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fc dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us