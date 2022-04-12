Rockies' Bryant Gets His First RBIs for Colorado in a 4-1 Win Against the Texas Rangers

Kris Bryant got his first two RBIs in a Colorado uniform and the Rockies stretched their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Bryant had a go-ahead RBI double in the third inning that made it 2-1 and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Five games into a $182 million, seven-year contract, Bryant is batting .350 (7 of 20) with hits in every game. But the four-time All-Star hadn’t driven in a run until his double down the right-field line off Martin Perez (0-1) right after Charlie Blackmon’s RBI single.

Jhoulys Chacin (2-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in. Daniel Bard worked around a hit batter and a single in the ninth for his second save in three chances.

New Texas shortstop Corey Seager, who got a $325 million, 10-year contract, was robbed of what would have been his first homer with the Rangers. His 406-foot drive with two men on ended the fifth when center fielder Randal Grichuk made a leaping catch with his left arm extended above the six-foot wall in right-center field.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Blackmon’s two hits doubled his total for the season — and his career at the Texas stadium with a retractable roof. The four-time All-Star entered the night batting .071 (1 for 14) overall this season, and a paltry .034 (1 for 29) in his previous seven games at Globe Life Field.