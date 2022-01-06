New York Times

Report: The New York Times Is Buying The Athletic for A Hefty Sum

The subscription sports media website launched nearly six years ago

By Logan Reardon

The New York Times homepage on the internet
James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

The New York Times reportedly will buy The Athletic for $550 million.

Jessica Toonkel of The Information first reported the news.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Launched in January of 2016, The Athletic is a subscription-based sports media site that has a staff of writers covering professional sports in 47 cities across the United States and Canada.

Sports writers from local markets joined The Athletic to cover the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, soccer, boxing, motorsports and more. The company also has podcasts for a number of teams and sports.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL Sep 7, 2020

2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to Watch Chargers at Raiders in Week 18

dirk nowitzki 5 hours ago

Mavs Retire Nowitzki's 41 After Win Over Curry, Warriors

The acquisition will give the NYT a new sector of subscribers, as The Athletic reached 1 million subscribers in September 2020. The Times had a reported 8.3 million digital and print subscribers as of last September.

The Athletic reportedly held conversations with the NYT and Axios about a potential sale before a deal with the newspaper giant was finally reached.

This article tagged under:

New York TimesNew York Times CoThe Athletic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us