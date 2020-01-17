Report: Graham Harrell Interviews With Eagles

A North Texas native considered to be one of the top football coaches on the rise could be headed to one of the Dallas Cowboys' biggest rivals. According to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer, Graham Harrell, who won state championships as the quarterback at Ennis High School and led the Texas Tech Red Raiders to tremendous success, is interviewing for the offensive coordinator position with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The #Eagles are interviewing Southern Cal OC Graham Harrell for their OC vacancy today, NFL sources said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 17, 2020

Harrell is currently the offensive coordinator at USC and previously held the same position at North Texas. The Trojans offense set school records under Harrell in 2019 and the son of legendary Ennis High School coach Sam Harrell also interviewed for multiple college football head coaching positions this offseason.

The Eagles finished 14th in the NFL in total offense in 2019 and decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Mike Groh after he spent two seasons in that role with the team.