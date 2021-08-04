Texas Rangers to Face Gallo, Yankees to Open 2022 Season in Arlington

If you're a Rangers fan looking for more hope during while Texas currently sits at 39-68, look no further.

The MLB released the 2022 schedule Wednesday, and the Rangers will play the New York Yankees in their opening series in Arlington on Mar. 31, 2022.

Texas will host former Rangers All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo at Globe Life Field in the four-game series.

It will be the second time the Rangers face Gallo since the team traded him to the Yankees at this year's trade deadline.

As per usual, Texas will play its A.L. West division opponents, the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland A's and Seattle Mariners 19 times.

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will come to town as part of interleague play. The Rangers will also split two-game home-and-home series with the Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies.

You can view the full Rangers 2022 schedule here.