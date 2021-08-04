Rangers

Texas Rangers to Face Gallo, Yankees to Open 2022 Season in Arlington

The MLB released the 2022 schedule Wednesday, and the Rangers will play the New York Yankees in their opening series in Arlington on Mar. 31, 2022

Jonah Heim #28 of the Texas Rangers reacts after hitting a walk off solo home run to defeat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 at Globe Life Field on Aug. 1, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

If you're a Rangers fan looking for more hope during while Texas currently sits at 39-68, look no further.

The MLB released the 2022 schedule Wednesday, and the Rangers will play the New York Yankees in their opening series in Arlington on Mar. 31, 2022.

Texas will host former Rangers All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo at Globe Life Field in the four-game series.

It will be the second time the Rangers face Gallo since the team traded him to the Yankees at this year's trade deadline.

As per usual, Texas will play its A.L. West division opponents, the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland A's and Seattle Mariners 19 times.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will come to town as part of interleague play. The Rangers will also split two-game home-and-home series with the Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies.

You can view the full Rangers 2022 schedule here.

The MLB released full 2022 schedules Wednesday. The Rangers will kick off their season at home against the New York Yankees. (Courtesy of the Texas Rangers)

This article tagged under:

RangersTexas RangersMLBJoey GalloNew York Yankees
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us