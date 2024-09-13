Texas Rangers EVP and GM Chris Young has a new title and a contract extension.

Young, whose original four-year deal expired this year, signed a multi-year contract extension that also names him president of baseball operations.

The team did not disclose details of Young's extension.

Young, 45, joined the Rangers in December 2020 and assumed leadership of operations in August 2022. The next year, the team won their first World Series Championship in their 63-year history.

“Chris Young’s impact on the Texas Rangers organization has been immense over the last four years,” said Rangers’ Managing Partner and Majority Owner Ray Davis. “His leadership and vision were instrumental in helping bring a World Series championship to Arlington for the first time, and he is passionate about producing a consistent winner on the field year in and year out for our fans.

Young, who grew up in North Texas and attended Highland Park High School, played 13 seasons in the MLB after making his debut on the mound in 2004 with the Rangers. After two seasons, Young went on to play for the Padres, Mets, Mariners and Royals before retiring after the 2017 season.

In 2018, he joined the league's Baseball Operations Department and, in 2020, joined the Texas Rangers' front office.

“Our baseball operations group, from scouting and player development to the Major League team, is in great hands with CY at the helm for many years to come. I look forward to continuing our work together," Davis said.

The team said when the Rangers won the championship last year, Young became the first former Major League player to win the World Series in a head baseball operations role since Kenny Williams of the Chicago White Sox in 2005. He was also the first individual to earn a World Series crown as both a player (Kansas City in 2015) and a General Manager/Baseball Operations Chief since Johnny Murphy, who pitched on seven championship teams with the New York Yankees (1932, 1936-39, 1941, 1943) and won the Fall Classic as the General Manager with the New York Mets in 1969.

Getty Images SURPRISE, AZ - FEBRUARY 23: Chris Young of the Texas Rangers poses for a portrait on Photo Day at spring training in Surprise, Arizona, Wednesday, February 23, 2005.

“The Texas Rangers organization holds a very special place for me, and I am excited to continue building on what we’ve started here,” said Young. “While the opportunity to a be a part of a World Series Championship in my hometown was a tremendous thrill, our goal is to field a club that can contend for playoff berths every season. I’m grateful to Ray Davis for the trust he’s placed in me, and I’m confident we’ll be successful on this mission. Our fans deserve nothing less.”

Young was an All-Star in 2007 while with the Padres and won a World Series as a player in 2015 with the Royals. While with the Mariners, he won the AL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2014.